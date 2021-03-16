Summit County to host town hall on economic recovery

Summit County officials are hosting a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday, March 17, on the topic of economic recovery efforts in the county.

Community members are invited to join the Summit Board of County Commissioners and the Summit Chamber of Commerce for the meeting, which will include a Q&A session with residents.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. A link to the meeting can be found on the Summit County website under calendar or on the county’s Facebook page under events.