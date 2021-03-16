Summit County to host town hall on economic recovery
Summit County officials are hosting a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday, March 17, on the topic of economic recovery efforts in the county.
Community members are invited to join the Summit Board of County Commissioners and the Summit Chamber of Commerce for the meeting, which will include a Q&A session with residents.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. A link to the meeting can be found on the Summit County website under calendar or on the county’s Facebook page under events.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.