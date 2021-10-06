Summit County to host town halls on short-term rentals and housing Oct. 7 and 14
Summit County has been busy with various short-term rental measures: It recently implemented a temporary moratorium on licenses, it’s launching a program to convert some of them into long-term housing units and it’s tweaking its short-term rental program before the year’s end.
So much has happened that the county is hosting two in-person town halls to get the community’s feedback. The first will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in the Blue River Room at the Summit County Library’s north branch, located at 651 Center Circle in Silverthorne. The second is from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Board of County Commissioners’ hearing room, located at 208 Lincoln Ave. in Breckenridge.
The purpose of these meetings is to discuss potential tweaks to the short-term rental program, which could include new overlay zone districts and different types of licenses. The meetings will also focus on a pilot program where the county will provide incentives for property owners to convert their units into long-term housing for the local workforce.
The event is an open house, meaning community members can visit for the entire time or just for a few minutes. The goal is to get a wide range of comments from the entire community and not just one particular stakeholder group. The county also plans to roll out a survey at the event to gather comments, too.
For more information on the town halls, visit SummitCountyCO.gov/1155/housing.
