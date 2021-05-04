Summit County to move into level green Wednesday, eliminating capacity restrictions

Summit County will officially move into level green Wednesday, May 5.

The move comes after the county’s cumulative incidence rate reached 100 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents for seven consecutive days beginning Tuesday, April 27. Since that day, the county’s rate has dropped rapidly, hitting 48.4 cases per 100,000 residents Tuesday, May 4.

At the Summit Board of County Commissioners work session Tuesday morning, County Manager Scott Vargo said most restrictions would be removed and that officials from the county’s public health department were still finalizing specifics on what restrictions would remain in the new public health order .

During the meeting, Vargo confirmed that the 6-foot physical distancing rule would be removed along with all capacity restrictions. A mask mandate for indoor public spaces — like grocery stores, restaurants and retail shops, would remain — largely because vaccination rates are unknown in these environments.

“What we do want to maintain is some indoor masking at least through this month,” Vargo said. “We’re going to see what happens with the state as well in regards to the masking. … Our language does not match the state right now, and we’re not proposing that it would.”

For indoor spaces where vaccination rates likely would be known, including offices, masks would not be required.

The county would not move back to a more restrictive level on the dial unless hospitalizations surge.