Summit County to offer roving vaccine clinics with no appointments needed
A roving COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available in Summit County from Saturday, April 24, to Tuesday, April 27. No appointment is needed to get a vaccine, which is free. Second doses will be held on the same days of the week and at the same locations from May 15-18.
Saturday, April 24
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Swan Meadows in Dillon
- 2-6 p.m. at the North Shuttle Lot in Keystone
Sunday, April 25
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Summit High School in Breckenridge
- 2-6 p.m. at the Silverthorne Recreation Center
Monday, April 26
- 10 a.m. to noon at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge
- Noon to 2 p.m. at the Breckenridge Recreation Center
- 2-6 p.m. at Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge
Tuesday, April 27
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the F Lot in Breckenridge
- 2-6 p.m. at Blue River Town Hall
