Summit County to officially move to level yellow Friday

Summit County officially will be operating under level yellow restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence announced the date and time for the change in a Facebook Live video Wednesday evening after the state’s case data update showed Summit County qualified for the new level.

“It’s amazing how our numbers have come down,” she said. “I’m incredibly proud of people for staying committed and businesses for working extra hard.”

Under the new level, most businesses will be able to operate at 50% capacity with up to 50 people or 150 people for extra large venues. The personal gathering size under the new level remains at 10 people from no more than two households, and bars remain closed.

Five-star certified businesses won’t be able to operate under level blue until the state has vaccinated at least 70% of the 70-and-older population. Level blue would allow five-star restaurants to operate at 50% capacity with up to 175 people, whichever is fewer.