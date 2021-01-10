Summit County to prioritize full-time residents for COVID-19 vaccinations

Lauren Gearhart flags vehicles through the line at the bus depot in Frisco on Dec. 27, when health care workers and first responders receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Summit County officials announced Friday evening that the drive-thru clinic will be reserved for full-time residents.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Summit County will prioritize permanent residents for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

In a news release sent Friday evening, the county clarified that while part-time residents will be able to be vaccinated, health officials will vaccinate only permanent residents at its drive-thru clinic, which is held weekly on Thursdays.

Part-time residents, as well as any permanent residents that are unable to attend the clinic, will be able to make appointments for vaccinations at the Safeway and City Market pharmacies.

The announcement comes after the county’s decision to include in its vaccination pool part-time residents and second-home owners who have lived in Summit for at least 30 days. In the news release, County Manager Scott Vargo said some community members voiced concern about the decision. However, he maintained that it’s important to vaccinate all community members that are 70 and older.

In the news release, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said the county expects to receive 1,500 doses of the vaccine next week, which is more than the 975 doses Wineland was anticipating as of Thursday, Jan. 7. Because Summit County’s 70-plus population is relatively small, Wineland said she expects to finish vaccinating those who qualify in the next few weeks.

However, the state is not allowing counties to start vaccinating essential workers until 70% of the current groups — people over 70, front-line health care workers and first responders — are vaccinated statewide. Summit County will have to wait for the rest of the state to catch up if it successfully vaccinates the current eligible groups faster than other counties.

To find out when vaccine appointments are available, sign up at SCAlert.org and check the county’s vaccination page, SummitCountyCO.gov/vaccine.