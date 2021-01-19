Summit County to stop requiring ID for vaccine appointments

Volunteers at the county's vaccination drive-thru read information about the Pfizer vaccine to patients Thursday, Jan. 14. Summit County, along with the rest of the state, will not be requiring identification at vaccination appointments in an effort to be more equitable.

Photo by Libby Stanford / estanford@summitdaily.com

People who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine no longer will need to show a form of ID at their appointment.

In an effort to more equitably distribute the vaccine, Colorado officials decided to remove the identification requirement, which was being used to confirm a person’s age and residence. Public Health Director Amy Wineland said Tuesday, Jan. 19, that the goal is to eliminate any fear of getting the vaccine for people who are not citizens of the U.S. but still can contribute to the spread of the virus locally and throughout the state.

“We know that barriers do exist, and these are unnecessary requirements and cause more hesitancy and distrust in the vaccine and in interacting with a government agency,” Wineland said. “We know that we must eliminate barriers to have fair vaccine distribution and universal access for everybody.”

The vaccines continue to be limited to people who are 70 and older, health care workers and first responders. The county, clinics and pharmacies administering the vaccine are requiring patients to sign an attestation form, which certifies that the person falls within the current phase of distribution.

Wineland and others at the county don’t deny that the change could lead to some people lying about their age or eligibility in order to receive the vaccine.

“Ultimately, anyone that we can vaccinate helps reduce the spread of the virus,” Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said. “So if somebody chooses to make that decision, I would say, ’Be thoughtful about how to help the more vulnerable folks in the community.’ But at the end of the day, everyone who’s vaccinated helps us get closer to coming out of this pandemic.

“Any potential risk of fraud, I think, is outweighed by the ultimate advantage of getting our economy and our behavioral health and our community back to some places of stability.”

The change also comes with a commitment on the part of the county, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Safeway to host vaccine distribution events in neighborhoods with residents who are less likely to know about the vaccination process.

The county has vaccinated the majority of the currently eligible population, so the additional clinics are an effort to vaccinate anyone who might have been missed. Wineland said the county received 200 doses this week, which are being distributed to local pharmacies, with 60 doses being reserved for the pop-up neighborhood clinics.

“We know that the population that may be eligible that we missed may be small, but we feel like this is a really high value effort,” Nurse Manager Sara Lopez said in an interview Tuesday.

This week, counties across the state also received shipments of the vaccine to administer as a second dose for those who received their first dose 28 days ago.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 24, the county will be administering the second dose to people who received their first shot over the Christmas holiday at vaccine drive-thru events.

People who are eligible for the vaccine and still haven’t received their first dose can make an appointment for one of the pharmacy clinics or through Centura Health by visiting SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine.