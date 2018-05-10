Summit County towns host Countywide Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 19

Summit County will hold its free annual recycling event in concert with Countywide Cleanup Day and Colorado Public Lands Day, on Saturday, May 19.

The recycling event gives residents an opportunity to unload unwanted special-waste items including electronics, household hazardous waste, textiles and pharmaceuticals.

"Lots of us are rolling up our sleeves this time of year and digging into our closets, attics and garages," Summit County Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier said. "This event helps make all those spring cleaning projects as green as possible. It's also a great way to celebrate Colorado Public Lands Day, by preventing the negative water-quality impacts that so many products can have."

Collection will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summit Stage Bus Barn, 0222 County Shops Rd., Frisco, next to the County Commons. During last year's event, Summit County collected 13 tons of electronics, 132 pounds of pharmaceuticals and 11 tons of household hazardous waste.

The collection event is for household items only. Commercial loads are not accepted at the event, but businesses may bring electronics and hazardous waste directly to the SCRAP during regular business hours for recycling and/or safe disposal. Neither household nor commercial appliances are accepted at the event, but they are accepted at the SCRAP.

High Country Conservation Center is recruiting volunteers to assist with the May 19 collection event. To volunteer, contact the High Country Conservation Center at 970-668-5703, or visit http://www.highcountryconservation.org.

For Summit residents and property owners who are not able to participate in the event, SCRAP also accepts household hazardous waste and electronics for free drop-off year-round during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Proof of residency or property ownership is required.

The annual Summit County collection event is part of Countywide Cleanup Day. Hundreds of Summit County residents turn out every year to get the community looking great for summer by picking up litter along roadsides, in parks, on trails and in neighborhoods.

The county's towns all participate in the event. If you wish to volunteer, check in at 9 a.m. on May 19 at the following locations: Blue River at Blue River Town Hall; Breckenridge at Carter Park; Frisco at Frisco Historic Park; Dillon at Dillon Town Hall which will also kick off Dillon's Arbor Day celebrations; Silverthorne at Rainbow Park. During check-in, volunteers will receive trash bags, gloves, area assignments, coffee and morning treats.