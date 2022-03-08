Summit County transit employees receive bonus

A Summit Stage bus pulls into a stop on Main Street in Frisco on Aug. 31, 2021.

Grace Coomaraswamy/For the Summit Daily News

Public transit drivers in Summit County have been approved to receive a thank-you bonus after being recognized by the county’s Transit Advisory Board.

Each Summit Stage employee received a $2,000 one-time retention bonus. Starting in January, workers who reached the end of training receive a $2,000 bonus, followed by another $2,000 bonus after six months of service. New employees also receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus after 90 days.

“This lump-sum bonus is designed to recognize (employees’) hard work, dedication and extra effort in response to the pandemic and numerous other high-profile issues while maintaining a high level of day-to-day operations and customer service,” Chris Lubber, transit director of Summit Stage, wrote in a message to employees. “Bonus programs are tools that we can leverage to attract applicants and retain valuable employees as part of an overall effort to compete for quality talent.”

In February, the Transit Advisory Board — made up of city and county leaders — signed a proclamation recognizing transit employees’ dedication in recent months.

“The Summit Stage Team has demonstrated operational excellence, exemplary engagement and its members have routinely and unselfishly made enormous, discretionary efforts to meet unprecedented challenges which preserved extraordinarily high levels of transit service,” the proclamation reads.