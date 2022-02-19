Summit County Treasurer Ryne Scholl running for reelection

Summit County Treasurer Ryne Scholl is running for reelection.

Scholl was previously elected to treasurer in 2018. According to a release from Scholl, during that time, he’s created an investment strategy where he diverts taxpayer dollars away from fossil fuels and has helped quadruple the county’s investment portfolio from $20 million to $80 million.

The release also said his office has partnered with Building Hope Summit County to support its work on mental health advocacy and his office’s investment strategies have helped increase interest rates by 226%, meaning more revenues are available to the programs they support such as the county’s open space, childcare and public safety operations.

The release notes the Summit County Treasurer’s office is responsible for collecting and distributing over $146 million in taxpayer revenues, as well as investing over $100 million in taxpayer funds.

Scholl will be vying for the Democratic seat during the primary election on June 28.