Summit County treasurer’s office mails property tax notices

The Summit County Treasurer Office has completed mailing property tax notices to over 38,000 owners for 2021 property taxes to be collected in 2022, according to a release from the county.

The treasurer is responsible for the collection and distribution of all Summit County property taxes and will collect $146 million for 30 local taxing authorities across 42 jurisdictions: 39% schools, 33% local governments, 18% fire protection and 6% metropolitan/water districts.

Ryne Scholl, treasurer and public trustee of Summit County, said that in 2022, the average county mill rate increased by 3% and that 17 jurisdictions saw a decrease in their mill levy rate while 25 saw an increase.

For more information, as well as an online tutorial for how to make payments, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/142/treasurer . Payments can also be made online.