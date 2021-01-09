Summit County under avalanche advisory over the weekend
Summit County is under special avalanche advisory this weekend.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, “large, dangerous human-triggered“ avalanches are likely in parts of the Summit County, Vail and the Front Range forecast zones. The advisory went into effect at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, and extends to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
People should stay off and out from under steep north, northeast and southeast facing slopes near and above the treeline, according to the notice.
