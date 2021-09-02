Update: Summit County corrects COVID-19 death data

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the man who died May 4 died from COVID-19.

A 50-year-old Summit County man died May 4 from acute-cardio respiratory failure due to complications from COVID-19, according to the Summit County coroner. The man was not vaccinated, according to the Summit County Public Health Department, but did have other significant health conditions, the coroner said. The death was incorrectly reported earlier this week as a death of a person with COVID-19 rather than a death caused by the virus.

Since the pandemic began, Summit County has had a total of five deaths among people who had the virus but died of other causes. That includes a 37-year-old Summit County man who died Aug. 17 at his residence and later tested positive for COVID-19, which was announced earlier this week. The death was not caused by COVID-19, according to the Summit County coroner; however, it is counted as a death among cases of the virus to align with the way the state tracks death data.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment records the deaths of people who died from COVID-19 as well as those who died and had the virus.

Four residents have died as a direct result of the virus, with respiratory failure due to COVID-19 listed on their death certificates, giving Summit County one of the lowest death rates in the state from the virus.

All deaths are reviewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm that they fit the definition of deaths among COVID-19 cases. In one case, the CDC removed a death from Summit County’s tally after it was determined the death did not meet the criteria because the date of death was more than 30 days after the person’s COVID-19 diagnosis.