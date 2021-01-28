Summit County updates COVID-19 vaccine attestation form to allow for nonresidents
People receiving a vaccine for the novel coronavirus will no longer have to sign an attestation saying they are a resident of Summit County.
The county updated its attestation form Wednesday, Jan. 27, to remove the residency requirement, the county’s public health spokesperson Nicole Valentine wrote in an email.
Instead, patients will have to sign a form certifying that they fall within the current vaccine distribution phase — health care workers, first responders and people who are 70 or older — and that they will be in the county at the time of their second dose in 21 or 28 days, depending on the vaccine type.
The move comes after Gov. Jared Polis announced that Coloradans would be able to get vaccinated at any provider in the state.
“Anybody that we find that is trying to deny a Coloradan the vaccine based on where they live, based on insurance status or based on any other factor that is not part of our state guidance, we will issue a very stern warning to that partner, and it could very well have consequences about our future partnership with that provider,” Polis said at a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The following links have information about how to schedule a coronavirus vaccination appointment across the state:
• Summit County vaccines: SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine
• Centura Health vaccines: Centura.org/vaccine
• Vail Health vaccines: VailHealth.org/covid-19/vaccines
• UCHealth mass vaccination events: UCHealth.org/covidvaccine
• List of vaccination providers across Colorado: COVID19.Colorado.gov/where-can-i-get-vaccinated
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.