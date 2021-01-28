Summit County updates COVID-19 vaccine attestation form to allow for nonresidents

People receiving a vaccine for the novel coronavirus will no longer have to sign an attestation saying they are a resident of Summit County.

The county updated its attestation form Wednesday, Jan. 27, to remove the residency requirement, the county’s public health spokesperson Nicole Valentine wrote in an email.

Instead, patients will have to sign a form certifying that they fall within the current vaccine distribution phase — health care workers, first responders and people who are 70 or older — and that they will be in the county at the time of their second dose in 21 or 28 days, depending on the vaccine type.

The move comes after Gov. Jared Polis announced that Coloradans would be able to get vaccinated at any provider in the state.

“Anybody that we find that is trying to deny a Coloradan the vaccine based on where they live, based on insurance status or based on any other factor that is not part of our state guidance, we will issue a very stern warning to that partner, and it could very well have consequences about our future partnership with that provider,” Polis said at a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 26.