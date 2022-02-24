Summit County warns of ‘misleading’ text

Summit County government posted to its Facebook page Wednesday, Feb. 23, about a misleading text message that claims to be from “Summit County leaders.“

The text states that Summit County leaders want to hear from the recipients about “issues affecting your area” and has a link to click on.

Summit County’s post said the text is not from its organization or any elected leaders.

The survey asks questions about the cost of living and quality of life in Summit County as well as whether respondents approve of the current Summit Board of County Commissioners. The survey goes on to ask a series of questions about short-term rental regulations.

The text, which was sent by Fallon Research & Communications, has been received by many Summit County residents.