Summit County will be hosting a veteran’s resource fair on Wednesday, April 18, to help vets connect to services and resources.

Summit County is hosting a Veterans Resource Fair and Town Hall on Wednesday, April 18, giving local U.S. military veterans the opportunity to access and learn about a wide range of local, state and federal programs and services. The event will take place from 12-3 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy's Place, Frisco. All veterans will receive a free lunch.

"Many of the physical offices for organizations that serve veterans are located down in the Front Range or out in Grand Junction," Summit County economic security programs manager Janet Wolfson said. "We're excited to convene all these people right here in Summit County so that local veterans can have face-to-face conversations about the available resources, whether it's health care, financial assistance, counseling, home loans or any other kind of benefits they might be interested in."

Event attendees will be able to meet with representatives from many veterans' programs, agencies and organizations, including the Veterans Choice health care program, the VA hospital in Denver, Service-Connected Disability compensation, Veterans Pension, VA Home Loans program, VA Vet Center, Summit County Veterans Services, Colorado Workforce Center, Volunteers of America, American Legion and the Veterans Trust Fund.

"If you're a U.S. military veteran, we would love for you to come to this event," Wolfson said. "This is a fabulous opportunity for vets to get support and information on the many benefits they've earned as a result of their service to our country."

The event will also serve as a networking opportunity for local veterans.

"Veterans come together to form an incredible support network for one another. It's so valuable to develop relationships with other vets, because they understand your experiences in a way no one else can," Wolfson said. For more information about the resource fair, contact Summit County Veterans Service Officer Duane Dailey at 970-725-3122 or Janet Wolfson at 970-668-9160.