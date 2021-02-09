Summit County works to expand variant testing after residents test positive for UK, West Coast strains

Among the two confirmed cases of variant strains of the COVID-19 virus in Summit County, one was connected to the strain first discovered in the United Kingdom and the other to strains discovered on the West Coast.

Public health officials on Saturday, Feb. 6, confirmed the variant type for each case after Public Health Director Amy Wineland said at a town hall Friday that the county received two positive test results. The two individuals tested positive for the strains Thursday at the testing site in Silverthorne, according to the release.

The Silverthorne site has the capability to test people for the variants, and officials are hoping to expand testing for the strains to other sites throughout the county.

The United Kingdom strain, which is referred to as B.1.1.7 by health officials, spreads more easily than the common strain of the virus and may be more likely to cause serious illness, according to the release.