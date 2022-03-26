Summit County Youth and Family Services hosts a virtual fair about detailing its summer programs on March 30

Parents looking to find opportunities for their kids during the summer have the chance to hear about programs offered through Summit County Youth and Family Services during its virtual fair on Wednesday, March 30.

Youth & Family Services is hosting a virtual fair from 6-7 p.m. where its leaders will share details about its summer programs for children in prekindergarten through seventh grade, says a release from the county. Programs available focus on topics like art, science, play and adventure. Leaders will review registration dates from each program, steps on how to sign up, what age groups match each activity, scholarships available and how to apply.

The virtual presentation will have Spanish translation available and feature two-minute video presentations of each program.

To attend the event, and to learn more information about these programs, click on the link located on the Youth and Family Services’ website at summitcountyco.gov/115/Youth-Family .