Summit County Youth present A Night of GOODness on Thursday, March 15

WHAT: Summit County Youth presents, "A Night of GOODness"

WHEN: Thursday, March 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Residence Inn by Marriott, 600 S. Ridge Street, Breckenridge

The Summit County Youth (SCY) will be hosting "A Night of GOODness" to encourage volunteerism and community service among young people in Summit County on Thursday, March 15.

SCY is a faith-based local non-profit of almost 40 years that aspires to "mentor students to LIVE BIG and LOVE BETTER." As part of its initiative to help youth struggling with mental health issues, SCY is encouraging young people to volunteer by showcasing service opportunities with almost a dozen other local non-profits including Mountain Mentors, SOS Outreach, BreckCreate, and Dominos Pacis. Each organization will bring a short 10-15 minute service project to complete and attendees will be challenged to complete as many projects as possible during the evening.

The event will feature speaker Brent Camalich, founder of YouTube channel "Dude, Be Nice."

"We are excited about this event and truly want to make a positive impact on the mental health of our county while highlighting the amazing non profit organizations that we have here in Summit," said SCY Executive Director Brian Blacklock.

The event is free to the general public and youth of all ages are encouraged to attend.