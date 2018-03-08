Summit County Youth present A Night of GOODness on Thursday, March 15
March 8, 2018
WHAT: Summit County Youth presents, "A Night of GOODness"
WHEN: Thursday, March 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Residence Inn by Marriott, 600 S. Ridge Street, Breckenridge
The Summit County Youth (SCY) will be hosting "A Night of GOODness" to encourage volunteerism and community service among young people in Summit County on Thursday, March 15.
SCY is a faith-based local non-profit of almost 40 years that aspires to "mentor students to LIVE BIG and LOVE BETTER." As part of its initiative to help youth struggling with mental health issues, SCY is encouraging young people to volunteer by showcasing service opportunities with almost a dozen other local non-profits including Mountain Mentors, SOS Outreach, BreckCreate, and Dominos Pacis. Each organization will bring a short 10-15 minute service project to complete and attendees will be challenged to complete as many projects as possible during the evening.
The event will feature speaker Brent Camalich, founder of YouTube channel "Dude, Be Nice."
Recommended Stories For You
"We are excited about this event and truly want to make a positive impact on the mental health of our county while highlighting the amazing non profit organizations that we have here in Summit," said SCY Executive Director Brian Blacklock.
The event is free to the general public and youth of all ages are encouraged to attend.
Trending In: Local
- “What Will Summit County’s Winters be like in 2050?” climate change presentation at CMC Breckenridge
- Breckenridge Grand Vacations now accepting applications for spring grants
- Frisco BrewSki happy hour ski tour and costume constest returns for third year
- Vail Resorts announces tax law-driven wage hikes, quarterly dividend increase
- Time is running out to see the Dillon Ice Castles, which will close for the season this Saturday, March 10
Trending Sitewide
- Planned Breckenridge parking garage likened to ‘turd in punch bowl’ before getting planning commission OK
- Colorado ski area suspends operations due to lack of snow
- Breckenridge weighs DNA testing dog poop after complaints pile up
- Which city consumes the most marijuana in the world?
- Skier fatality reported at Breckenridge Ski Resort