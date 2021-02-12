Summit County’s 5-star businesses to operate in level yellow Saturday

Summit County businesses that are part of the 5 Star Business Certification Program will be able to operate under level yellow restrictions starting on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Friday, Feb. 12, marked seven days since the state announced Dial 2.0, which makes it easier for counties to move from one level to another. Under the new dial, Summit County’s COVID-19 metrics have remained in level orange or lower for seven days, allowing for five-star businesses to operate in level yellow.

At a town hall about the program on Wednesday, Feb. 10, Summit County’s Environmental Health Manager Dan Hendershott said businesses would be able to operate in level yellow starting on Saturday if all three metrics remained in level orange or lower on Friday.

Five-star certified restaurants, gyms, fitness centers and personal services businesses will be able to operate at 50% capacity indoors. For gyms, fitness centers and personal services the capacity is also limited to 50 people. However, restaurants have the ability to open with up to 150 people, as long as every group is at least 6 feet apart.

The change does not affect the county’s standing on the dial as a whole. The county won’t be able to move into level yellow until it shows seven days of all three metrics falling within that level. As of Friday, the county’s one-week cumulative incidence rate was at 306.6 new cases per 100,000 people, falling into level orange on the dial.

That number would need to fall below 301 new cases per 100,000 people for seven consecutive days before the county would be able to move to level yellow.

To see a map of which businesses are five-star certified, visit SummitCountyCO.gov/5star.