Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 22
CATS
LARRY, 3 years, domestic long-hair, orange and white, neutered male
FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortoiseshell and apricot, spayed female
CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic short-hair mix, white and gray, spayed female
MR. BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby and black tiger, neutered male
PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
LEO, 5 years, domestic long-hair, orange tabby, neutered male
DEXTER, 5 years, domestic medium-hair, black and white, neutered male
BOBO, 6 years, domestic medium-hair, dilute calico, spayed female
GAMORA, 11 weeks, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
YONDU, 4 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
SNOWFLAKE, 2 years, snowshoe, seal point, neutered male
BELLAMY, 10 weeks, domestic short-hair, black, neutered male
LINCOLN, 10 weeks, domestic short-hair, black, neutered male
MAX, 4 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
ROMEO, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
ALLY, 9 weeks, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
MOSA, 9 weeks, domestic medium-hair, orange and cream, neutered male
LILY, 1 year 1 month, domestic short-hair, white and orange, spayed female
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic short-hair and Manx mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
DIXIE, 8 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
MIMI, 1 year 11 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
PUPPET, 1 year 2 months, domestic short-hair, gray and white, neutered male
Dogs
MAJOR, 1 year 7 months, St. Bernard — rough coated mix, tricolor, neutered male
KODA, 4 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
SAMMY, 9 months, Siberian husky and golden retriever mix, tan, neutered male
PRIMROSE, 1 year, Australian shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
PAISLEY, 1 year, Australian shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
KEYANA, 10 years, Greyhound and Siberian husky mix, black and gray, spayed female
NELLIE, 3 years, Chihuahua — smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, spayed female
GEORGE STRAIT, 5 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and red, neutered male
MACY, 2 years, German shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female
OREO, 8 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
LADY, 5 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
SAM, 7 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
KEELEY, 3 years, Australian kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female
CHANCE, 5 years, boxer, tan and black, neutered male
