Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 22

Local | July 21, 2019

Meet Sammy, a 9-month-old husky/golden mix that is looking for a hiking companion.
CATS

LARRY, 3 years, domestic long-hair, orange and white, neutered male

FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortoiseshell and apricot, spayed female

CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic short-hair mix, white and gray, spayed female

MR. BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby and black tiger, neutered male

PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

LEO, 5 years, domestic long-hair, orange tabby, neutered male

DEXTER, 5 years, domestic medium-hair, black and white, neutered male

BOBO, 6 years, domestic medium-hair, dilute calico, spayed female

GAMORA, 11 weeks, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

YONDU, 4 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

SNOWFLAKE, 2 years, snowshoe, seal point, neutered male

BELLAMY, 10 weeks, domestic short-hair, black, neutered male

LINCOLN, 10 weeks, domestic short-hair, black, neutered male

MAX, 4 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

ROMEO, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

ALLY, 9 weeks, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

MOSA, 9 weeks, domestic medium-hair, orange and cream, neutered male

LILY, 1 year 1 month, domestic short-hair, white and orange, spayed female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic short-hair and Manx mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

DIXIE, 8 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

MIMI, 1 year 11 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

PUPPET, 1 year 2 months, domestic short-hair, gray and white, neutered male

Dogs

MAJOR, 1 year 7 months, St. Bernard — rough coated mix, tricolor, neutered male

KODA, 4 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male

SAMMY, 9 months, Siberian husky and golden retriever mix, tan, neutered male

PRIMROSE, 1 year, Australian shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female

PAISLEY, 1 year, Australian shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female

KEYANA, 10 years, Greyhound and Siberian husky mix, black and gray, spayed female

NELLIE, 3 years, Chihuahua — smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, spayed female

GEORGE STRAIT, 5 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and red, neutered male

MACY, 2 years, German shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female

OREO, 8 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male

LADY, 5 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female

SAM, 7 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

KEELEY, 3 years, Australian kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female

CHANCE, 5 years, boxer, tan and black, neutered male

