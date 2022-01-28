Summit County’s COVID-19 case rate drops into the hundreds

Summit County’s COVID-19 case rate is officially in the triple-digits as cases continue to decline after a surge of positive omicron tests.

As of Friday, Jan. 28, the county’s website said the seven-day cumulative incidence rate is 709 cases per 100,000 people, down from 1,393 cases last week. From Thursday, Jan. 20, to Wednesday, Jan. 26, the county totaled 220 new cases.

As of Wednesday, there are three people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Summit County, but no new deaths.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases were in the 20-29 (510 confirmed cases) and 30-39 (432 confirmed cases) age groups. A total of 432 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There has been no change in virus-related deaths from last week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website, there have been 12 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County. This number includes people who died of COVID-19, as well as some who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 85% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated. About 43% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is up from last week.