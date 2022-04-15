Summit County’s COVID-19 case rate remains relatively unchanged compared to last week

Summit County’s seven-day cumulative incidence rate didn’t change much over the last week. According to the county’s website, the community’s rate is about 88 cases per 100,000 people, which is just slightly lower than last week’s case rate.

From Wednesday, April 6, to Wednesday, April 13, the county totaled 32 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases were in the 30-39 (24 cases), 20-29 (16 cases) and 50-59 (16 cases) age groups. A total of 20 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There were no additional deaths in the past week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website , there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, 12 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19. The remaining two deaths were people who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Last week, Summit County’s total number of deaths due to the virus increased from 11 to 12. A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Public Health declined to release death records or confirm any details related to the most recent death.

The spokesperson did note in an email that this data rests on the judgment and assessment of the individual completing the death certificate. This information is then sent to the Centers for Disease Control, which then codes the death. This process can take two to three weeks.

Vaccines

The community continues to have an above average vaccination rate. About 86% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated. About 51% of the county’s population has received one booster dose and about 14% have received a second booster dose.