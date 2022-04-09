Summit County’s COVID-19 case rate ticks upward

Over the last week, Summit County’s seven-day cumulative incidence rate continued to creep upward. According to the county’s website, the county’s rate is about 90 cases per 100,000 people.

From Wednesday, March 30, to Wednesday, April 6, the county totaled 34 cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was in the 30-39 (23 cases) and 50-59 (17 cases) age groups. A total of 22 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There has been one recorded death due to COVID-19 since last week, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website .

The website says there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, 12 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19. Last week, the state’s dashboard said there were 11 cases due to the virus.

Adam Kisiel, spokesperson for Summit County government, said the county doesn’t have any information on this change. In an email, he noted that it can take weeks for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make the final call on whether a death was due to COVID-19. In general, the county learns about deaths through the Colorado Department of Public Health’s dashboard.

The last time a death was added to Summit County’s total was in February. The Colorado Department of Public Health did not return a request for comment before deadline.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a vaccination rate above state average. About 86% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated, up slightly from last week. About 46% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is up slightly from last week.