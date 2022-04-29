Summit County’s COVID-19 case rates have ticked up for just over a month

It’s now been a month since Summit County’s COVID-19 case rates have continued to tick upward each week. According to the county’s website , the seven-day incidence rate was about 124 cases per 100,000 people as of Friday, April 29.

From Wednesday, April 20, to Wednesday, April 27, the county totaled 38 new cases.

The county is revising its COVID-19 data dashboard so some information was unavailable at publication time. This includes the number of cases in each age group over the last 28 days.

According to an email from county spokesperson Adam Kisiel, this dashboard should be live by Monday, May 2.

Deaths

There have been no additional deaths from last week.

The website says there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, 13 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19. The remaining death was someone who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccinations

Kisiel said the county is also changing how it describes vaccination status to match the Centers of Disease and Control’s update . Because of this, Kisiel said the county is no longer using terminology like “fully vaccinated” or “partially vaccinated.”

He noted that 86% of the county’s population ages 5 and up have received their initial series of vaccines, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer.

Nearly 80% of the county’s population ages 12 and up have received a booster dose. About 12% of the county’s population ages 50 and up have received two booster doses.