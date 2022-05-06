Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate decreases for the first time in a month

Summit County’s cumulative seven-day incidence rate has dipped, and it’s the first time it’s done so in over a month. According to the county’s website , the community’s cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 103 cases per 100,000 people.

From Tuesday, April 26, to Tuesday, May 3, the county totaled 34 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was in the 50-59 (24 cases) and 20-29 (21 cases) age groups. A total of 19 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There have been no additional deaths from last week.

The website says there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, 13 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19. The remaining death was someone who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccinations

About 99% of the county’s resident population ages five and up has received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 86% of the same population has received their original vaccine series, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer.

About 43% of residents ages 12 and up have received at least one booster dose, and about 13% of residents ages 50 and up have received two booster doses.

The county recently changed how it describes vaccination status to match the Centers of Disease and Control’s update. Because of this, the county is no longer using terminology like “fully vaccinated” or “partially vaccinated.”