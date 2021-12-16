Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate dropping between Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sits ready to be used during a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Summit Stage bus depot in Frisco on March 19. A year after Summit County began administering vaccines, the community continues to have a high vaccination rate with 82% of the community being fully vaccinated.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is dropping during the break between holidays. Earlier this month, the average seven-day incidence rate was 400 cases per 100,000 people for the past 28 days. But as of Thursday, Dec. 16, this number is down to 338 cases per 100,000 people, and the county’s website says this number is continuing to drop.

From Tuesday, Dec. 7, to Tuesday, Dec. 14, the county totaled 54 new cases of the virus. There’s been no reported outbreaks, deaths or hospitalizations within that same time frame. As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, St. Anthony Summit Hospital’s bed occupancy was at 71%. The county’s website says the hospital has 34 in-patient beds.

In the past 28 days, 46 positive cases were confirmed in people ages 9 and younger, and 35 cases were confirmed in those ages 10-19. Those ages 20-29 had 79 confirmed cases, and those ages 30-39 had 81 confirmed cases. People ages 40-49 had 63 confirmed cases, people ages 50-59 made up 35 confirmed cases, and people ages 60-69 made up 23 confirmed cases. Those 70-79 had 18 confirmed cases, and those 80 and older had just one case.

In the past 28 days, 160 cases were among women and 221 were among men.

Deaths

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website , there have been 12 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County. According to an email from the department, this includes people who died of COVID-19 as well as those who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus.

The email said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the number of deaths due to COVID-19 if there are more than 10 deaths occurring in the county. Although there have been more than 10 deaths due to COVID-19 among Summit County residents, they did not all die in Summit County, so the precise number of each type of death will not be provided on the website, according to an email.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 82% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated, about 15% are partially vaccinated and about 97% have at least one vaccine dose. Only about 24% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose.

About 24% of children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated, about 83% of those ages 12-15 are fully vaccinated, and 95% of those ages 16-19 are fully vaccinated.