Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate drops below 150 cases per 100,000 people

Summit County’s COVID-19 case rates are still on a steady decline. As of Friday, Feb. 25, the county’s incidence rate was 125 cases per 100,000 people. From Thursday, Feb. 17, to Wednesday, Feb. 23, the county totaled 39 new cases.

According to the county’s website , there was one hospitalization as of Saturday, Feb. 19, but none since then.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was in the 30-39 (55 cases) and 20-29 (49 cases) age groups. A total of 47 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There have been no additional deaths in the past week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website , there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, 11 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19. The remaining three deaths were people who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

The two most recent two deaths of residents were a 73-year-old male who died Jan. 23 and an 84-year-old male who died Feb. 7. Both were fully vaccinated. No additional information was available.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 85% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated. About 45% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is up slightly from last week.