Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate drops below 500 cases per 100,000 people

Summit County’s COVID-19 case rates are still on a steady decline.

As of Friday, Feb. 4, the county’s website said the seven-day cumulative incidence rate is 429 cases per 100,000 people, down from 709 cases last week and down from 1,393 cases the week before. From Jan. 26 to Wednesday, Feb. 2, the county totaled 169 cases.

As of Wednesday, there were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Summit County, but no new deaths.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases were in the 30-39 (258 confirmed cases) and 20-29 (249) age groups. A total of 309 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There has been no change in virus-related deaths from last week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website, there have been 12 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County. This number includes people who died of COVID-19, as well as some who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 85% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated. About 43% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is the same as last week.