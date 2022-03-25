Summit County’s COVID-19 numbers tick up for the second week in a row

For the second week in a row, Summit County’s COVID-19 case rates have risen. According to the county’s website , the community’s seven-day cumulative incidence rate was 74 cases per 100,000 people, which is up from 45 cases just a week ago.

From Thursday, March 17, to Wednesday, March 23, the county totaled 23 cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was in the 30-39 (19 cases) and 20-29 (17 cases) age groups. A total of 11 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There have been no additional reported deaths in the past week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website, there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, 11 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19. The remaining three deaths were people who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 86% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated, up slightly from last week. About 45% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is the same as last week.