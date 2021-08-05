Summit County’s fire danger to increase to moderate
The fire danger level in Summit County will move from low to moderate starting Friday, Aug. 6, according to Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jay Nelson.
Nelson said in an email that although the county has seen significant moisture in the last few weeks, the timber fuel group is beginning to dry out again, which has increased the fire danger.
The county has been in low fire danger levels since Friday, July 23.
