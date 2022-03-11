Summit County’s incidence rate falls below 25 cases per 100,000 people

Summit County’s COVID-19 case rates have dropped to their lowest levels yet. As of Friday, March 11, the county’s seven-day cumulative incidence rate was 19 cases per 100,000 people.

From Thursday, March 3, to Wednesday, March 9, the county totaled six cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was in the 20-29 (22 cases) and 30-39 (21 cases) age groups. A total of 14 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There have been no additional deaths reported in the past week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website, there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, 11 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19. The remaining three deaths were people who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 85% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated. About 45% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is the same as last week.