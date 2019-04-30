Summit County’s Knights of Columbus announces three scholarship winners

The Our Lady of the Summit Knights of Columbus has awarded its annual Father John Kaufman Scholarships to Karl Horwath, Alan Castillo and Thomas Ryckman, according to the group.

The scholarships are awarded through a competitive process and open to active members of the parish who are pursuing a college degree and have a record of service to the church and community.

The applicants were required to craft essays describing how they have put their faith into action and plan to use what they learn in college to serve others, and a $1,000 scholarship went to Horwath of Silverthorne.

He’s currently serving as director of religious education and youth ministry and pursuing a master’s degree in education administration at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Castillo is a Breckenridge resident and nursing major at Regis University, and was awarded a $500 scholarship. The third scholarship, in the amount of $250, was awarded to Ryckman, a Summit High School student who lives in Dillon and plans to attend California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo to study architecture.

Grand Knight Michael Bertaux congratulated the winners and thanked the selection committee, including Larry Furrer, Vince White-Petteruti, Mark Kendall, CJ Milmoe and Eraine Oakley.