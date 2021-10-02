Summit County’s latest electric vehicle “ride and drive” event caters to businesses and organizations

Summit County recently held a “Ride and Drive” event for community members to test out and learn about electric vehicles, and now it’s doing the same for businesses. The event is part of the county’s climate action plan , which includes its electric vehicle initiative.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, business owners have the opportunity to drive a Lightning Electric Transit cargo van and a Lightning Electric E-450 shuttle bus to learn about the benefits and cost savings of going electric, according to a news release. All vehicles at the event are operating in fleets and are available for purchase.

The event will be held at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena, 189 Boreas Pass Road, Breckenridge. It is free, though people should still register in advance .

For more information and to register, visit SummitCountyCo.gov.