Summit County’s Loosey Goosey senior group honors three 50-plus skiers with end-of-season awards

The Loosey Goosey Après Ski Group has presented its Nancy Macey Spirit Award to Dan and Cathy Schweitzer of Silverthorne and the Most Improved Skier Award to Connie Midyette of Dillon for the 2017-18 ski season.

According to the organization, which has been loosely organizing the 50-plus population to share the joys of Summit County's snow season, the Loosey Goosey Après Ski Group is part of the Summit County Senior Citizens Inc. Now in its 29th year, the group boasts being more than 300 members strong. Members of the group have been meeting every Thursday during the ski season and hosting an après ski social gathering at the Summit Community and Senior Center.

A majority of the members ski with friends at nearby mountains, and they support the 50-plus Ski with Us guided program at Breckenridge and Keystone ski resorts.

The Schweitzers were honored with the spirit award based on always being "helpful, smiling, sharing their talents and quietly going about making everyone feel welcome."

They are also actively involved with many county activities, including leadership of the Timerline Toppers and volunteering to assist with Loosey Goosey.

This spirit award was previously called the Will and Lil Award after being developed by Fran and Barry Lazarus to recognize a member, or members, who best exemplify the incredibly friendly, inclusive, caring, heart and spirit of the Loosey Goosey group. It was first presented during the 2002-03 season to Nancy Macey, a founder.

At the same time, Midyette, a winter resident of Dillon, won the Most Improved Skier Award after reviewing her skiing skills with many of her fellow skiers and guides from the 50-plus Ski with Us programs.

"Over the past two years, since arriving in Summit County, Connie has strived to improve," states a news release announcing the awards. "She has worked hard, joining challenging groups to improve. Connie has expanded the groups she skis with and has challenged all the local mountains."

The Most Improved Skier Award is given out in honor of Kay Christensen, a late-member and former ski instructor. The first winner was Ed Montford for the 1998-99 ski season.