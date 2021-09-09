Summit County’s short-term rental license switch must be made by the end of September
Owners of short-term rentals in unincorporated Summit County will need to switch their permits over to licenses before the end of the month.
According to a blog post from the county, all permits issued before July 1 must be converted to a license before Sept. 30. If a permit has an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2021, then owners will also need to submit a $75 fee to keep their license active for the next year.
To switch over from a permit to a license, owners will need to complete the online process on the county’s website. Those with questions should call 970-668-4186 or email str@summitcountyco.gov.
For more information on short-term license applications, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/1250/license-application.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.