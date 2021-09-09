Summit County’s short-term rental license switch must be made by the end of September

Owners of short-term rentals in unincorporated Summit County will need to switch their permits over to licenses before the end of the month.

According to a blog post from the county, all permits issued before July 1 must be converted to a license before Sept. 30. If a permit has an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2021, then owners will also need to submit a $75 fee to keep their license active for the next year.

To switch over from a permit to a license, owners will need to complete the online process on the county’s website. Those with questions should call 970-668-4186 or email str@summitcountyco.gov .

For more information on short-term license applications, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/1250/license-application .