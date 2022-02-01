Summit County’s state representatives sponsor bill that extends tax credit for health care preceptors

The Health and Insurance Committee recently passed a bill sponsored by state Rep. Julie McCluskie and Sen. Bob Rankin, who both represent Summit County. In a 9-2 vote, the bill essentially would extend a tax credit for health care preceptors, which help coach and encourage new providers to enter the health care workforce, according to a release from Colorado House Democrats.

The release states that House Bill 22-1005 builds on the existing tax credit offered to preceptors working in rural communities by increasing the number of health care preceptorships eligible for the credit. This means addiction counselors, pharmacists, registered nurses, clinical social workers and other high-demand roles in Colorado’s health care workforce would be eligible.

The legislation increases the overall number of preceptors allowed to receive the credit and extends the credit until 2033. It is currently set to expire next year.

McCluskie is quoted in the release as saying that the bill would encourage individuals to pursue careers in medicine, nursing, counseling, behavioral health and other frontline health care positions.

According to the Colorado General Assembly’s website, the bill was introduced in mid-January.