Summit Cove Elementary wins Optimist Chess Tournament trophy

Summit-Lake Dillon Optimist Club

The 16 finalists from the Summit-Lake Dillon Optimist Club elementary school chess tournament finals on Monday, May 21 in Frisco. Top row left to right: Jonas Griska, Griffin Heil, Ethan Abbey, Riley Roberts, Will Young, Tobias Wineland, Jayce Rainey, and Anton Pascual. Bottom row left to right: Trip Larabee, Josh Smith, Malachi Love, Connor Burson, Lucas Kubat, Jude Kaltenbach, Gabi Bonita , and Toshi Ko

Summit Cove Elementary took home the traveling trophy after winning the most points in the Summit-Lake Dillon Optimist Club elementary school chess tournament on Monday, May 21. More than 100 students from all six Summit elementary schools participated in the tournament, with 16 students making the finals at Frisco Elementary on Monday.

The final winners were Summit Cove Elementary students Lucas Kubat (Rook winner, from K-3rd grade) and Jonas Griska (Kings winner, 4-5th grade). The tournament has been held in Summit since 2001. Each year, the winning school has the school's name engraved on the trophy and get to keep the trophy until next year's tournament.

The Optimist Club supports a wide variety of extracurricular activities in the Summit School District, including youth volleyball, basketball, chess tournaments, oratorical and essay contests, and numerous student-recognition programs. The club provides all the boards, chess pieces, medallions, trophies, t-shirts and food for the tournament.