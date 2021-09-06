Summit Daily asks readers to share their memories of 9/11
Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Summit Daily News is asking readers to share their memories of the day and its aftermath.
Memories should be limited to 300 words, include a full name and town of residence for publication, and include a phone number for verification purposes. Submissions can be made at SummitDaily.com/submissions/letter-to-the-editor or sent to letters@summitdaily.com.
A selection of submissions will be published in the Saturday, Sept. 11, edition of the paper.
