The Summit Daily News is hiring an advertising director to oversee the company’s advertising strategy from a financial, sales and technical perspective.

The position is integral in developing sales budgets and projections as well as providing supervision and development of a team of advertising professionals.

The advertising director is responsible for all lines of revenue, negotiating client contracts, tracking performance to goal, and motivating sellers to achieve company and personal goals.

The right candidate will have a bachelor’s degree and six or more years of experience in the field.

Pay is $75,000 to $100,000 annually depending on experience. Find more information, including instructions for how to apply, at Bit.ly/SummitAdDirector .