Summit Daily News is hiring reporters to join its newsroom
The Summit Daily News is hiring a team of reporters to join its newsroom.
Reporters will cover a wide variety of topics, including local government, courts, law enforcement, transportation, health, education, environment, business and more.
The news team needs digital savvy writers who can turn a phrase, shoot an image, edit a video and send a tweet — all on deadline.
The ideal applicant will have a journalism or similar degree and at least one year of reporting experience, but the Summit Daily is willing to train the right candidate.
The Summit Daily’s entry-level salary is $40,000 annually. Compensation can be adjusted for applicants who speak Spanish or have additional reporting experience. Benefits for full-time employees include health insurance, 401(k) and paid time off.
For more information, including how to apply, go to JournalismJobs.com/1671879-reporter-summit-daily-news.
