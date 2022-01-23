Summit Daily News is hiring reporters to join its newsroom

The Summit Daily News is hiring a team of reporters to join its newsroom.

Reporters will cover a wide variety of topics, including local government, courts, law enforcement, transportation, health, education, environment, business and more.

The news team needs digital savvy writers who can turn a phrase, shoot an image, edit a video and send a tweet — all on deadline.

The ideal applicant will have a journalism or similar degree and at least one year of reporting experience, but the Summit Daily is willing to train the right candidate.

The Summit Daily’s entry-level salary is $40,000 annually. Compensation can be adjusted for applicants who speak Spanish or have additional reporting experience. Benefits for full-time employees include health insurance, 401(k) and paid time off.

For more information, including how to apply, go to JournalismJobs.com/1671879-reporter-summit-daily-news .