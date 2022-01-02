Summit Daily News names Nicole Miller as new publisher

Nicole Miller will take over as publisher of the Summit Daily News after serving as editor since May 2019.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Nicole Miller has been named publisher for Summit Daily News after serving as the paper’s editor since May 2019. She will continue to oversee the news division as editor-in-chief, and the Summit Daily is actively looking to hire a managing editor.

Miller has worked her way through the ranks of local news in Colorado, starting her career as a copy editor with the Steamboat Pilot & Today, where she went on to be a page designer, copy desk chief and assistant editor. It was in Steamboat where Miller first worked with former Summit Daily publisher Meg Boyer, who died Dec. 25, 2021, after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

Having worked on and off with Boyer for 15 years, taking over the publisher role shortly after her death is bittersweet for Miller.

“There’s no question that this is bittersweet for me,” Miller said. “I’m so sad that we lost Meg and to not have her leadership in our newsroom, and I just know that I’m going to have some really big shoes to fill.”

Those who have worked with Miller are confident she will carry on Boyer’s spirit and passion for local journalism at the helm of the Summit Daily.

“Meg really took Nicole under her wing in her role as editor at the Summit Daily,” said Sam Johnston, former publisher of the Aspen Times. “I think that for Meg being able to watch someone who she thought was so talented and capable rise up through the ranks and then be able to really advocate for her to fill Meg’s position, it was really special for Meg. It was like closing the loop for her.”

Johnston, who has also helped to support the Summit Daily, said Boyer felt Miller had done everything she could to put herself in a position to be successful as publisher.

“She would have a huge smile on her face to see that from start to finish,” Johnston said. “She was able to work with Nicole, help mentor Nicole, take Nicole under her wing and then ultimately do what Meg did best, which was lift people to their very best, and I think that’s where Nicole is now.”

When Boyer took a leave of absence and then retired in September 2021, Johnston said Miller stepped up and took accountability for the paper’s operations in whatever way she could.

“It was really fun to watch Nicole just naturally step into that role to support Meg, and I think that was also what really helped Meg to say she’s ready to do this,” Johnston said.

Scott Stanford, who oversees the Colorado and Utah divisions of Swift Communications under the company’s new ownership, also previously worked with Miller in Steamboat and said she is tremendously hard working and committed to growing professionally. He also said Boyer’s confidence in her pushed him to support Miller for publisher.

“Nicole has essentially been in a leadership position in Summit County since Meg had to step away, and I think she’s done a terrific job, and I think she’s going to do really well,” Stanford said. “… What I learned about leadership from Meg Boyer was you’ve got to hire the right people, and then give them the room to put their talents to use.”

Stanford said the best part of his career has been watching people he’s worked with, like Miller, “blossom into stars” in the news industry.

“There’s nothing Nicole can’t do,” Stanford said. “… Now she’s going to really lead a whole group of people and foster those leadership skills, and that’s a great opportunity for her.”

Miller said she is looking forward to learning about the bigger picture of the Summit Daily’s business in her new role. Miller said Boyer’s passion for community journalism and love for her community are the two most important characteristics of a publisher that she hopes to carry on.

“When I was talking to Meg, one of the things she said to me that made me really interested in the job was just that she felt she could have a bigger impact on community journalism as a publisher and helping to fund and support community journalism,” Miller said. “That’s what really inspired me to be interested in this role.”

The Summit Daily News has had a number of other staffing changes in the past few months, with several reporters relocating to the Front Range. Former Sports Editor Antonio Olivero is the deputy opinion editor at The Gazette, former Assistant Editor Sawyer D’Argonne is an assignment editor at Denver7, and former Digital Engagement Editor Taylor Sienkiewicz is a digital marketing manager at Active Interest Media.

Summit Daily Advertising Director Eric Groves has also been named regional advertising director for the Summit, Granby and Steamboat newspapers.

The Summit Daily newsroom is hiring a reporter, a digital editor and a managing editor. For more information or to apply, email nmiller@summitdaily.com.