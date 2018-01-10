Summit Daily News seeks editorial board members
January 10, 2018
The Summit Daily News is looking for readers to serve on the newspaper's editorial board. We're looking for individuals who are active in the community and are willing to serve a six-month term that begins in February.
The editorial board includes four community representatives and three members of the newspaper staff. Staff members on the board include publisher Meg Boyer, editor Ben Trollinger and a reporter.
The board will help develop weekly editorials that will run in the Views section of the newspaper. Readers interested in serving on the editorial board should email a letter of interest and resume to Ben Trollinger at btrollinger@summitdaily.com. Or call 970-668-4618 with questions.
