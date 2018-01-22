Summit Daily News to host longevity event, book discussion next month

Why does Summit County, and other prosperous Colorado mountain counties, have the highest life expectancy in the country? Speaker Tony Buettner, with the Blue Zones Project, will provide science-based answers on Tuesday, Feb. 27 during the Summit Daily News' "The Longevity Project" event at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available now on the Riverwalk Center website.

To find the path to long life and health, the Blue Zones team study the world's "Blue Zones," communities whose elders live with vim and vigor to record-setting age. In Buettner's talk, he will share the 9 common diet and lifestyle habits that keep them spry past age 100. What should you be doing to live a longer life? Buettner debunks the most common myths and offers a science-backed blueprint for the average American to live another 12 quality years.

Buettner is the senior vice president of business development at Blue Zones, a Minnesota-based team that puts the research of National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner into action in communities across the country. Dan Buettner is the New York Times bestselling author of "The Blue Zones: Lessons for Living Longer from the People Who've Lived the Longest," "Thrive: Finding Happiness the Blue Zones Way" and "The Blue Zones Solution."

Book discussion

In anticipation of The Longevity Project event, the Summit Daily will host a book discussion of "The Blues Zones" from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center at 103 South Harris Street. Buy a copy of the book for $14 (cash or check) at Summit Daily offices located at 331 W. Main Street in Frisco. RSVP with Editor Ben Trollinger at btrollinger@summitdaily.com