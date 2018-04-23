Summit Daily receives ‘Top of the Rockies’ awards for series on skier deaths, Flight for Life tragedy

The Summit Daily News received top honors in investigative and general reporting on April 21 at the Society for Professional Journalists' "Top of the Rockies" award ceremony in Denver.

The contest includes newspapers in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming. The Summit Daily competed in the 10,000-29,999 circulation category, which includes newspapers such as Fort Collins Coloradoan, Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Boulder Daily Camera.

The Summit Daily received the following awards:

• Investigative/Enterprise Reporting: First Place for Whiteout, a three-part series on the lack of transparency surrounding skier deaths in Colorado. (Kevin Fixler, Heather Jarvis, Hugh Carey, Ben Trollinger, Meg Boyer)

Judge's comments: This report shines a light on a disturbing lack of transparency related to accidental deaths at ski resorts in Colorado. Kudos to the writers for this well-written and -researched package, with nice graphics and visuals to boot.

• General Reporting – Series or Package: First Place for two-part series on the legacy of the Flight for Life crash (Kevin Fixler and Hugh Carey)

Judge's comments: This powerful package reflects on the anniversary of an accident that shook a community. It's a well-written piece with the right narrative elements, as well as a call to action.

• Education: General Reporting Second place: For story on mindfulness in the classroom (Kevin Fixler and Hugh Carey)

• Public service: Third place for Whiteout

• Health – General Reporting: Third place for "Bed not bars" (Jack Queen, Hugh Carey and Heather Jarvis)