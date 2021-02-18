Summit Daily seeking freelance photographers

The Summit Daily News is seeking a team of freelance photographers who can help share the stories of the people and places in Summit County.

The Summit Daily is interested in photographers who are experienced in shooting breaking news, sports, events, portraits and features. Assignments vary from local high school sports to Olympic athletes and weekend events to wildfires. The images will be published in the daily newspaper in addition to various magazines, social media platforms and websites.

Applicants must have excellent listening, speaking and written communication skills as well as experience writing thorough and accurate photo captions.

The Summit Daily’s freelance rates are as follows: $50 for a single image, $150 for a single assignment (three to five photos), $200 for a half-day and $350 for a full day.

Those who are interested should send their resume and portfolio to editor@summitdaily.com. The email also should include the photographer’s availability, as photos are often needed on short notice.

The Summit Daily also is hiring a full-time reporter and full-time digital editor. Applications for those openings can be found at SwiftCom.com/careers.