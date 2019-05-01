Summit Daily welcomes Jefferson Geiger as new arts and entertainment editor

Jefferson Geiger

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Jefferson Geiger has been promoted to arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News. Geiger joined the Summit Daily staff in June 2018 as a copy editor and has been writing regular entertainment features since then.

An award-winning photographer and reporter, Geiger previously worked at the Valley Courier in Alamosa. Before that Geiger was an A&E reporter for the Rocky Mountain Collegian student newspaper at Colorado State University, covering everything from theater to beer. Since coming to the Daily, Geiger has continued to take on new challenges and responsibilities with his new role coming as a natural next step.

As the A&E editor, Geiger will be covering events in Summit County while also profiling local artists as he cultivates the Summit Life section of the paper and Explore Summit Weekender. Geiger said he is excited to take on the new role.

“It’s a very vibrant community with all the festivals, two theater companies — not just one,” he said. “There’s always something going on and a bunch of creative people worth profiling and talking to.”

Originally from Pennsylvania, Geiger’s family moved to the Alamosa area in 2006 — his parents David and Susan still live there — as his brother, Jon, attended the University of Colorado. Throughout his own schooling Geiger was active in the arts, performing with his middle school band and then with the men’s and show choirs in high school.

Geiger can regularly be found hitting the slopes in Summit County, grabbing a beer at one of the local breweries and taking in the theater both in Summit and Denver. Contact Geiger with your event information by calling 970-668-4612 or email jgeiger@summitdaily.com.