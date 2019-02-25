Summit Daily’s next What’s Brewing event to spotlight new health care initiative

Health care costs continue to rise in Colorado, where health costs are among the highest in the nation.

Shutterstock

Eye-popping health insurance premiums have been digging big holes in family budgets across the High Country. But after months of study and thanks to recent changes in Colorado law, Summit County leaders are floating a potential silver bullet to high health care costs.

The initiative is being called the “Peak Health Alliance,” a health care collaborative nonprofit that would bring the county’s largest employers together as a unified consumer force. Community purchasing collaboratives of this kind were approved by the state back in 2017. The end result, its proponents say, is lower health care premiums for most of the county’s workforce.

To find out more about this development and how it impacts you, join the Summit Daily News and representatives from the health alliance at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco.