Summit Fire and EMS wins accounting award
January 17, 2018
The Government Finance Officers Association has awarded Summit Fire & EMS the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, known as "CAFR," the highest form of recognition for government accounting and financial reporting, the agency announced in a Wednesday news release.
Summit Fire's finance manager Mary Hartley earned the honors for the organization, which are awarded after a thorough review by an impartial panel and demonstrate a "spirit of full disclosure."
"Mary has worked tirelessly to achieve this recognition on behalf of Summit Fire, and we're very proud of her efforts, which offer our constituents ever more assurances that we are being good stewards of their tax dollars," Summit Fire Chief Jeff Berino said in a prepared statement.
Summit Fire and EMS was formed in a merger between Copper Mountain Fire and Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue in October 2016.
