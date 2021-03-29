Summit Fire seeks public participation in strategic plan update

Summit Fire & EMS is seeking members of the community to participate in a stakeholder group that will offer guidance and feedback about the future of the organization.

The effort comes as part of a regular update to Summit Fire’s strategic plan, and the organization is looking for input from local elected officials, business leaders, representatives of community organizations and property owners living within the district’s boundaries.

“As we look ahead to the needs of our district over the next three to five years, we want to make sure that we understand the community’s desires and align our capabilities with those expectations,” Summit Fire Chief Travis Davis said in a release. “Through these formal meetings, we anticipate establishing a dialogue that will help us in continuing to provide top-tier service.”

Participants will be asked to commit to participating in an in-person meeting at a time and date to be determined later this spring or early summer, according to the release.

Interested parties should send an email to TDavis@summitfire.org with full contact information.